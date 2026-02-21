Bakersfield police release 911 call audio after viral TikTok video sparks controversy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department released audio recordings of a 2021 emergency call after a viral TikTok video alleged unprofessional behavior by a dispatcher, though the department says its review found no wrongdoing.

The department launched an internal investigation on Monday after becoming aware of the TikTok video that was "garnering widespread attention" regarding allegations of unprofessional and discourteous behavior by a Bakersfield 911 dispatcher, according to a statement.

The viral video referenced a call made to the Bakersfield Police Department on Nov. 4, 2021. The original call lasted approximately four minutes, with the call-taker obtaining details from the caller. Three additional calls were made back to the caller by different call-takers to gather more information and coordinate contact with an officer.

"In each of these calls, the Bakersfield Police Department call-takers provided courteous and professional communication consistent with the service expectations of our organization," the department said in its statement.

The department released the recorded audio from the incident "in an effort to remain transparent and assure our community that we remain committed to our values and quality service." The audio is available on YouTube, with identifying information including the caller's last name and phone number redacted.

Police contacted the individual who posted the original TikTok video as part of their review process.

The department also addressed false information circulating online, stating that several employee names have been posted as being responsible for the call in question. None of those employees were actually involved with the 2021 call, according to the statement.

The department had not received any direct complaints about the incident before the TikTok video went viral.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

