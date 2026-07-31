Bakersfield police search for suspect in Fiesta Food Market employee assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an employee at a grocery store.

Authorities say the man assaulted an employee at the Fiesta Food Market on Stine Road on July 20. The assault happened after an accomplice committed a petty theft at the store.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40s with a muscular build. He was wearing a neon green shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

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