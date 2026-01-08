Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield police search for two men who robbed gas station, punched clerk on Panama Lane

Suspects stole alcohol and fled to nearby Walmart where white SUV picked them up, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a gas station and assaulted an employee on December 12.

The robbery occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. at the Shell station on Panama Lane, according to police.

Authorities say the two suspects stole bottles and cases of alcohol from the store - and when the clerk confronted them, one suspect punched the employee.

Both men then allegedly fled toward the Walmart on Colony Street, where a white SUV picked them up.

Police describe both suspects as men in their late teens to early 20s. Both were wearing black puffer jackets and black pants at the time of the robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

