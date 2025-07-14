Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Gabriella Vasquez has distinctive features including a dermal piercing under her left eye, and a dollar sign tattoo on her middle finger.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager from our neighborhood.

Gabriella Pauline Perez Vasquez, 16, was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Molokai Drive near Allen Road in Northwest Bakersfield.

Police say she was wearing a gray sweater, leggings and black tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Vasquez is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 90 pounds. She has a dermal piercing under her left eye, a nose stud piercing and a dollar sign tattoo on her middle finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

