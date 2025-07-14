Bakersfield Police seek help finding missing 16-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager from our neighborhood.

Gabriella Pauline Perez Vasquez, 16, was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on Molokai Drive near Allen Road in Northwest Bakersfield.

Police say she was wearing a gray sweater, leggings and black tennis shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Vasquez is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 90 pounds. She has a dermal piercing under her left eye, a nose stud piercing and a dollar sign tattoo on her middle finger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.