Bakersfield police seek help finding missing mother and 6-year-old son last seen Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing mother and her 6-year-old son who were last seen Monday evening.

Kimberly Grinder, 33, and her son Adam Verdin Jr., 6, were last seen in the 6300 block of Castle Cary Drive on December 1, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Police said Grinder and Verdin Jr. are considered at-risk due to being first-time missing persons.

Grinder is described as a white female adult, 5'4" tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue robe.

Verdin Jr. is described as a white male juvenile, 4 feet tall and 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, tan pants and tan sandals.

Grinder may be driving a 2003 tan-colored GMC Sierra truck with California license plate 57796N3.

Anyone with information regarding Grinder or Verdin Jr.'s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

