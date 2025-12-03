Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield police seek help finding missing mother and 6-year-old son last seen Monday

Kimberly Grinder, 33, and Adam Verdin Jr., 6, were last seen December 1 at 8 p.m. Police say they are at risk due to being first-time missing persons
Missing Kimberly Grinder and son
Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department
Police need community's help in finding missing mother and son.
Missing Kimberly Grinder and son
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing mother and her 6-year-old son who were last seen Monday evening.

Kimberly Grinder, 33, and her son Adam Verdin Jr., 6, were last seen in the 6300 block of Castle Cary Drive on December 1, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m.

Police said Grinder and Verdin Jr. are considered at-risk due to being first-time missing persons.

Grinder is described as a white female adult, 5'4" tall and 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and blue robe.

Verdin Jr. is described as a white male juvenile, 4 feet tall and 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, tan pants and tan sandals.

Grinder may be driving a 2003 tan-colored GMC Sierra truck with California license plate 57796N3.

Anyone with information regarding Grinder or Verdin Jr.'s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

-° / 39°

12%

Wednesday

12/03/2025

Partly Cloudy

51° / 40°

6%

Thursday

12/04/2025

Clear

57° / 39°

7%

Friday

12/05/2025

Mostly Clear

58° / 41°

5%

Saturday

12/06/2025

Clear

60° / 44°

5%

Sunday

12/07/2025

Mostly Clear

60° / 45°

6%

Monday

12/08/2025

Mostly Clear

59° / 44°

7%

Tuesday

12/09/2025

Mostly Clear

60° / 45°

6%