Bakersfield police seek help identifying storage unit burglary suspects on Truxtun Avenue

Suspects described as men in their 40s who forced entry and stole personal property
BPD Seeks Help Identifying Storage Unit Burglar Suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects connected to a storage unit burglary that occurred between August 1 and September 29 in the 3300 block of Truxtun Avenue.

The suspects forced entry into a storage unit and stole personal property, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing a dark shirt with light sleeves, dark pants and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

