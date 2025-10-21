Bakersfield police seek help identifying storage unit burglary suspects on Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects connected to a storage unit burglary that occurred between August 1 and September 29 in the 3300 block of Truxtun Avenue.

The suspects forced entry into a storage unit and stole personal property, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 40s wearing a dark shirt with light sleeves, dark pants and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

