Bakersfield police seek Salvador Gutierrez, wanted in 2025 murder of man left in roadway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a man who was beaten unconscious and left in a roadway, where he was run over and killed.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Salvador Daniel Gutierrez, 24, in the murder of Justin Leon Randle, 34, of Bakersfield. Gutierrez is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was born Aug. 20, 2001.

Randle died in the early morning hours of June 7, 2025, after he was assaulted near 11th and H streets in Bakersfield.

According to a probable cause declaration, Gutierrez and a co-defendant, Alberto Felix, were in a vehicle that accelerated toward Randle as he walked in a parking lot. Randle was "lightly struck" by the vehicle and ran.

Felix and Gutierrez caught up to Randle at 11th and H streets, where they assaulted him with their hands and feet and knocked him unconscious, according to the declaration.

Left lying in the roadway, Randle was run over by an uninvolved vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide, determining he died from blunt injuries.

Police say both men are criminally responsible, as "they pursued the victim and violently assaulted him leading to his death."

Felix, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in court Tuesday and is scheduled to return March 6 for a pre-preliminary hearing. Felix is being held at Lerdo Jail.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

