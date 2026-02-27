Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield police seek Salvador Gutierrez, wanted in 2025 murder of man left in roadway

An arrest warrant has been issued for Salvador Gutierrez in the death of Justin Leon Randle, who was beaten unconscious and killed after being run over in a Bakersfield roadway.
Bakersfield police seek suspect wanted in 2025 roadway murder
Courtesy of Bakersfield Police
Bakersfield police are searching for Salvador Gutierrez, wanted for the 2025 murder of a man beaten unconscious and left in a roadway.
Bakersfield police seek suspect wanted in 2025 roadway murder
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a man who was beaten unconscious and left in a roadway, where he was run over and killed.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Salvador Daniel Gutierrez, 24, in the murder of Justin Leon Randle, 34, of Bakersfield. Gutierrez is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was born Aug. 20, 2001.

Randle died in the early morning hours of June 7, 2025, after he was assaulted near 11th and H streets in Bakersfield.

According to a probable cause declaration, Gutierrez and a co-defendant, Alberto Felix, were in a vehicle that accelerated toward Randle as he walked in a parking lot. Randle was "lightly struck" by the vehicle and ran.

Felix and Gutierrez caught up to Randle at 11th and H streets, where they assaulted him with their hands and feet and knocked him unconscious, according to the declaration.

Left lying in the roadway, Randle was run over by an uninvolved vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

The coroner ruled his death a homicide, determining he died from blunt injuries.

Police say both men are criminally responsible, as "they pursued the victim and violently assaulted him leading to his death."

Felix, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in court Tuesday and is scheduled to return March 6 for a pre-preliminary hearing. Felix is being held at Lerdo Jail.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 57°

7%

Friday

02/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 57°

8%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Mostly Clear

83° / 56°

6%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Mostly Cloudy

77° / 53°

23%

Monday

03/02/2026

Clear

69° / 48°

6%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Clear

72° / 49°

6%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Mostly Clear

70° / 49°

24%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Clear

67° / 45°

5%