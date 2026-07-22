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Bakersfield police seek suspect in AC unit theft attempt

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of trying to steal an air conditioning unit from a Rosedale Highway business.
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Bakersfield Police Department
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted air conditioning theft that happened on June 16.

The suspect allegedly targeted a business on Rosedale Highway.

Officers describe him as a man in his 40s last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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