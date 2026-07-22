Bakersfield police seek suspect in AC unit theft attempt

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted air conditioning theft that happened on June 16.

The suspect allegedly targeted a business on Rosedale Highway.

Officers describe him as a man in his 40s last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.

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