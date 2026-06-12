Bakersfield police seize more than 340 pounds of illegal fireworks, arrest man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police arrested a man and seized more than 340 pounds of illegal fireworks after detectives say he was advertising the dangerous fireworks for sale online.

Juan Carlos Ayala, 35, is now in the Kern County Lerdo Justice Facility facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

Officers served a search warrant on Alderpointe Street and found the stash.

The bust brings the total amount of illegal fireworks seized in the city to about 7,000 pounds.

Police and fire crews will keep cracking down on illegal fireworks through the Fourth of July holiday.

Residents can report illegal fireworks on the city's website instead of calling 911.

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