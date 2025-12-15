Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield rabbi's brother killed in Australia attack per social media post

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was preparing for menorah lighting when deadly shooting occurred, Chabad of Bakersfield says
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield Rabbi's Brother Killed in Australia Shooting During Chanukah Prep per Social Media Post
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield rabbi's brother was killed in a deadly shooting in Australia on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Chabad of Bakersfield.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was identified as one of the victims in what the local Jewish organization called a "terror attack" that occurred on the first night of Chanukah as he prepared for a menorah lighting ceremony.

"Murdered in a terror attack on Sunday, the first night of Chanukah, as he prepared for the lighting of a large menorah celebrating the Chanukah holiday," the Chabad of Bakersfield post stated.

Schlanger is survived by his wife and children, including a 2-month-old baby, according to the post.

The post comes after an attack at a Australian beach which killed 16 people, including a child, officials said Monday. Two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an act of antisemitic terrorism.

Hundreds of people had gathered Sunday at the beach for an event to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, when gunmen opened fire. At least 38 others were injured in the attack.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

12/14/2025

Foggy

-° / 42°

14%

Monday

12/15/2025

Fog Late

50° / 43°

15%

Tuesday

12/16/2025

Partly Cloudy

53° / 45°

5%

Wednesday

12/17/2025

Partly Cloudy

57° / 51°

12%

Thursday

12/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

56° / 47°

8%

Friday

12/19/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 47°

7%

Saturday

12/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

58° / 50°

19%

Sunday

12/21/2025

Mostly Cloudy

61° / 51°

24%