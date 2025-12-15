Bakersfield rabbi's brother killed in Australia attack per social media post

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield rabbi's brother was killed in a deadly shooting in Australia on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Chabad of Bakersfield.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger was identified as one of the victims in what the local Jewish organization called a "terror attack" that occurred on the first night of Chanukah as he prepared for a menorah lighting ceremony.

"Murdered in a terror attack on Sunday, the first night of Chanukah, as he prepared for the lighting of a large menorah celebrating the Chanukah holiday," the Chabad of Bakersfield post stated.

Schlanger is survived by his wife and children, including a 2-month-old baby, according to the post.

The post comes after an attack at a Australian beach which killed 16 people, including a child, officials said Monday. Two gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an act of antisemitic terrorism.

Hundreds of people had gathered Sunday at the beach for an event to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, when gunmen opened fire. At least 38 others were injured in the attack.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

