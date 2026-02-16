Bakersfield reveals Old Town Kern transformation plan with new development

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The future of Old Town Kern could soon look very different as the city of Bakersfield has unveiled a new vision plan aimed at transforming the historic area.

Residents got a firsthand look at the proposed plans last week, including possible infrastructure upgrades, new business opportunities, and potential housing development.

City leaders say the goal is to make Old Town Kern a destination within Bakersfield while preserving its history and creating room for growth.

Anyone who wants to view the full vision plan can find it on bakersfieldcity.us.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

