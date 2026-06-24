Bakersfield school renamed after Helen Chavez following sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District voted 4-1 to rename Cesar Chavez Elementary School. The school will now be called Helen Chavez Elementary.

Helen Chavez was the late wife of Cesar Chavez and a steadfast voice in the farmworker movement.

The decision follows a New York Times investigation that uncovered sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez from multiple women.

The board chose the new name after reviewing hundreds of survey responses from the community.

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