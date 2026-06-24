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Bakersfield school renamed after Helen Chavez following sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez

The Bakersfield City School District voted 4-1 to rename the school following a New York Times investigation into sexual assault allegations.
BCSD
23ABC News
BCSD
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District voted 4-1 to rename Cesar Chavez Elementary School. The school will now be called Helen Chavez Elementary.

Helen Chavez was the late wife of Cesar Chavez and a steadfast voice in the farmworker movement.

The decision follows a New York Times investigation that uncovered sexual assault allegations against Cesar Chavez from multiple women.

The board chose the new name after reviewing hundreds of survey responses from the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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