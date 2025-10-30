Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield schools allow religious opt-outs following Supreme Court ruling

New policy lets parents remove students from classes on evolution or LGBTQ topics based on religious beliefs, following recent Supreme Court decision on parental rights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District revised its policy on religious beliefs and customs at Tuesday night's board meeting, now allowing parents to remove their students from certain classes or activities based on their religious beliefs.

The district took the action citing a recent Supreme Court decision that established public schools must provide parents with notice and an opt-out opportunity for instruction that may substantially interfere with their children's religious beliefs.

According to the court decision, a parent could claim religious grounds for opting their child out of instruction on evolution if their beliefs are creationist, or from LGBTQ inclusive curricula if their faith opposes such teachings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

