Bakersfield stabbing leads to standoff, K-9 deployment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police responded to a stabbing at a home near Arnold Street and Vanderbilt Drive in northeast Bakersfield Thursday morning, just after 7:30.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home with the knife, turning the scene into a standoff. After refusing to leave, police deployed a K-9 to detain him.

The victim, a family member of the suspect, suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor described what he normally sees as a quiet community.

"Other than him, it's very quiet. Um, normally he's on his rants and he leaves for the whole day and he's gone the whole day and then he comes back late in the afternoon, but other than him, it's very quiet," the neighbor said.

The suspect was also hospitalized and charged with stabbing assault and resisting arrest, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

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