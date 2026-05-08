Bakersfield Starbucks workers vote to unionize, joining national movement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Baristas at the Bakersfield Starbucks on Niles and Shalimar voted Wednesday to unionize.

Workers say they want better staffing and safer working conditions. They also want to secure their benefits and increase their take-home pay.

The location is the 63rd Starbucks in California to join the union. Nationwide, more than 12,000 workers have organized.

The Bakersfield baristas are now calling on the coffee giant to finalize a fair contract.

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