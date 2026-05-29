Bakersfield student arrested for DUI in crash hours before graduation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield student is in jail on a felony DUI charge after a motorcycle crash that happened just hours before graduation.

Police say officers were filming a graduation safety message Thursday afternoon when they were called to the crash near Panorama Drive and Union Avenue.

Two 18-year-old students were riding a motorcycle when it lost control and struck a guardrail. The crash threw the passenger down an embankment.

The passenger is in stable condition with moderate injuries. The driver had minor injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Investigators say speed and impairment caused the crash, which left the students' caps and gowns scattered across the road.

The Bakersfield Police Department is reminding the public that underage drinking is illegal.

They say impaired driving in general is dangerous and never worth risking your life or another person's life.

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