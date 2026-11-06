Bakersfield students take the stage at TEDx Youth event to share teen struggles and hopes with adults

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A stage, a microphone, and an opportunity for young voices to be heard.

Students from Bakersfield Christian High School took part in a TEDx Youth event Thursday night at Stockdale Christian School.

Bakersfield Christian High School's Director of Academic Programs, Ashley Pavletich, said the school rallied behind its students to make sure the event could take place.

"When students come to us like that at Bakersfield Christian, we want to do everything we can to support their passions and the things that they are interested in," Pavletich said.

For the students, it was a chance to share personal experiences and possibly change someone's perspective. Some spoke about their own struggles, while others hoped to bridge the gap between teenagers and adults.

"I think adults typically kind of miss the fact that they were once there as well, and just cause they got through that doesn't mean it no longer exists in the world. I would say that teenagers experience just as much as adults, just in a different way," Brody Pierce said.

The event was organized by high school senior Mariana Vargas, who said these conversations are personal to her.

"It's so important for the youth to know that they're not alone and that there's people who are willing to guide them but also understand their struggle," Vargas said.

While their experiences may be different, the students share a common goal: to help others feel understood.

"I think that some adults just don't realize what younger teenagers go through, and I think that doing this was actually a great opportunity to just kind of expand on how we feel," Jake Salvo said.

Vargas said the talks will be shared online through the TEDx website, with the hope that these students' messages will reach people far beyond Bakersfield.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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