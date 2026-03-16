Bakersfield synagogue boosts security after Michigan truck bombing; suspect's brothers killed in strike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Michigan synagogue attack suspect's brothers killed in Israeli strike as Bakersfield synagogue bolsters security

A Bakersfield synagogue is increasing security measures following last week's truck bombing at a Michigan synagogue, as new details emerge about the suspect's family ties to Hezbollah.

Israeli authorities said Sunday that military forces killed two brothers of Ayman Ghazali, the man suspected in the Michigan attack. The Israeli Defense Force issued a statement saying Ibrahim Ghazali was a Hezbollah commander who died on March 5th when an Israeli military strike targeted a building used to store weapons. A Lebanese mayor said Ghazali's other brother, Kassim, also died in the strike, along with Ibrahim's two children.

Ghazali is the suspect in the Michigan attack, in which a truck filled with explosives was driven into a synagogue last week.

The attack has prompted local leaders to take action. I spoke to Rabbi Jonathan Klein and Avital Anders with Temple Beth El in Bakersfield about threats toward the local Jewish community.

Temple Beth El has security cameras, a perimeter fence, and other safety measures funded by a state security grant.

Klein spoke to the current climate facing Jewish communities.

"People look at Jews as either thumbs up or thumbs down, and right now we have more thumbs down than we have had in a very long time. I actually do think it's worse now. I think that there's a culture shift and it is a dangerous one," Klein said.

Some of the most meaningful support has come from an unexpected place. Rock Harbor Church, a Christian congregation in Bakersfield, reached out to Temple Beth El and offered armed security pro bono. Senior Pastor Brandon Holthaus said his church felt called to act.

"We went to Temple Beth El, and to the other Jewish synagogue, and we said, hey, look, um, we know things are happening, uh, the anti-Semitism, and we see synagogues being attacked. Do you guys have enough security over there? Because we as a church have to have security, and most churches do have security now because it's craziness out there," Holthaus said.

Holthaus said the offer came from a deeply held belief that his congregation has an obligation to protect the Jewish community.

"One way tangibly we could send people over there from our congregation to protect them during Shabbat services or any of their high holidays to show them, look, we love you, we care for you," Holthaus said.

Holthaus said what is happening now is unlike anything in recent memory.

"What you're noticing is we've moved from regional anti-Semitism, which, like we saw in Nazi Germany or whatever, or even what we see in Europe, but we now move to global anti-Semitism. So after October 7th, something changed. Bless us now and give us shalom, Father. We pray in Jesus' name," Holthaus said.

Holthaus said the silence from other religious communities concerns him, and he is calling on more local churches to get involved.

"We can't pray for the local synagogues. It's not just the Jewish people, it's anybody that's under threat," Holthaus said.

Temple Beth El says it will continue to work with local partners to keep its congregation safe.

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