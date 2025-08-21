Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher dies in car accident at 22

The 22-year-old New Jersey native had recently joined the team after setting strikeout records at Ramapo College and was making an impact in the Pecos League
Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher dies in car accident at 22
Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher dies in car accident at 22
Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher dies in car accident at 22
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Pecos League is mourning the loss of Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher Nick Danbrowney, who died in an automobile accident on August 18. He was 22. This comes after a posting on the teams website shared the news.

Danbrowney, from Barnegat, New Jersey, had recently completed a college career at Ramapo College, where he set the school's career strikeout record. He joined the Train Robbers in late June alongside his college teammate Jack Martin.

"I'm numb," said Train Robbers Manager Bill Rogan. "Our entire team is devastated. Even though we went our separate ways after the season, we're still a close knit group. We're having trouble dealing with this. Nick was a gentleman off the field and a terrific pitcher on the mound with a bright future. We loved Nick and will never forget him."

Danbrowney was a Social Science major at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

103° / 78°

0%

Friday

08/22/2025

Mostly Clear

109° / 81°

1%

Saturday

08/23/2025

Mostly Clear

107° / 81°

1%

Sunday

08/24/2025

Clear

105° / 79°

0%

Monday

08/25/2025

Mostly Clear

103° / 78°

6%

Tuesday

08/26/2025

Mostly Clear

101° / 74°

2%

Wednesday

08/27/2025

Clear

99° / 72°

4%