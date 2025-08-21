Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher dies in car accident at 22

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Pecos League is mourning the loss of Bakersfield Train Robbers pitcher Nick Danbrowney, who died in an automobile accident on August 18. He was 22. This comes after a posting on the teams website shared the news.

Danbrowney, from Barnegat, New Jersey, had recently completed a college career at Ramapo College, where he set the school's career strikeout record. He joined the Train Robbers in late June alongside his college teammate Jack Martin.

"I'm numb," said Train Robbers Manager Bill Rogan. "Our entire team is devastated. Even though we went our separate ways after the season, we're still a close knit group. We're having trouble dealing with this. Nick was a gentleman off the field and a terrific pitcher on the mound with a bright future. We loved Nick and will never forget him."

Danbrowney was a Social Science major at Ramapo College in Mahwah, New Jersey. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

