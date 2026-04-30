Bakersfield veterans raise flag at assisted living facility ahead of nation's 250th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A group of Bakersfield veterans will hold a flag-raising ceremony at a local assisted living facility just months before the nation's 250th birthday.

Members of VFW Post 7216 in Bakersfield will dedicate a new flag and flagpole at Real Care Assisted Living on Real Road, Saturday, May 2nd. The ceremony serves as the group's official day of service, which will earn them the title of an all-American post.

Most of the group served in Vietnam.

Firmen Torres, commander of VFW Post 7216, served as a sergeant in the First Cavalry's Air Mobile unit, working as a door gunner on a helicopter during his tour in 1969 and 1970.

"Actually, to be honest with you, Mike, this is our first ceremony that we do like this. We've done others, but not a flag-raising ceremony," Torres said.

Torres reflected on his time in Vietnam.

"It's a lot different from what I thought it would be. I thought it would be easy flying, but it's unthinkable when you're out there trying to bring comrades out of danger," Torres said.

He said the members of the post came together for the event.

"It's been good. All the members are very, very helpful. And they're very patriotic, as you can tell, and it's been nice. I have no problems with that," Torres said.

Torres said the group was committed to seeing the project through.

"We all put our efforts into it. We'll pitch in for whatever it takes, and we'll get it done. We always get the job done," Torres said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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