Bakersfield wants your input on city's future through November 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is asking residents to help shape the future of their community through the SOAR Bakersfield Public Draft, which is currently available for review.

The long-term plan examines how the city can grow, improve transportation, and expand green spaces while focusing on resiliency and quality of life for residents.

"It's about quality of life is how I look at it. How do we make it more comfortable for our residents?" said Phil Burns, Development Services Director for the City of Bakersfield.

Burns emphasized the plan's focus on addressing basic needs for vulnerable residents.

"We have many elderly individuals that have houses that don't have air conditioning. Shouldn't we care about providing an opportunity to find a grant to get some air conditioning or some way to cool that home to a livable level?" Burns said.

City officials say public input is key to the planning process. Many of the ideas in the plan came directly from community workshops and feedback sessions.

The public comment period runs through November 15, and residents can review the draft and leave feedback online at ascent.mysocialpinpoint.com/soar-bakersfield/public-draft-available

