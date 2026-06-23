Bakersfield warns residents about scam using fake permit and application fee payment requests

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield is warning residents and business owners about a scam involving fake payment requests for permits and other application fees.

City officials say scammers are using city logos, staff names and property information to make the requests appear legitimate.

The city says official emails will only come from city-approved domains.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to report the incident to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Bakersfield Police Department.

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