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Bakersfield warns residents about scam using fake permit and application fee payment requests

Scammers are using city logos, staff names and property information to make fraudulent payment requests appear legitimate.
Scam alert (FILE)
23ABC
Scam alert
Scam alert (FILE)
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Bakersfield is warning residents and business owners about a scam involving fake payment requests for permits and other application fees.

City officials say scammers are using city logos, staff names and property information to make the requests appear legitimate.

The city says official emails will only come from city-approved domains.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is encouraged to report the incident to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center or the Bakersfield Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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