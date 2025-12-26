Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield welcomes Kwanzaa, promoting Monday's local celebration

Organizers join 23ABC on Friday morning to talk about this year's event at the MLK Center
Bakari Sanyu, Director of "The Sankofa Collective" and Kwanzaa Coordinator, joined Mike Hart in Studio B to discuss this year's event. You can reach him at (661) 319-7611 for more information.
2025 Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The week-long Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield begins on Friday, December 26th, through Thursday, January 1st, with local festivities happening on Monday, December 29th. Bakari Sanyu, Director of 'The Sankofa Collective", joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Friday to talk about this year's celebration at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Community Center. The facility is located at 1000 S. Owens Street and will play host to the annual event. In addition to music and dancing, vendors will display the Harambee African Artworks gallery beginning at noon on Monday, with the program starting at 1 pm. The public is invited to attend, and admission is free.
Contact Bakari Sanyu for more information at (661) 319-7611

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

12/26/2025

Rain/Thunder

60° / 46°

71%

Saturday

12/27/2025

Mostly Cloudy

52° / 44°

17%

Sunday

12/28/2025

Partly Cloudy

54° / 40°

13%

Monday

12/29/2025

Sunny

53° / 39°

6%

Tuesday

12/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

55° / 42°

4%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Mostly Cloudy

54° / 49°

17%

Thursday

01/01/2026

Showers

57° / 51°

43%

Friday

01/02/2026

AM Showers

57° / 50°

49%