Bakersfield welcomes Kwanzaa, promoting Monday's local celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The week-long Kwanzaa celebration in Bakersfield begins on Friday, December 26th, through Thursday, January 1st, with local festivities happening on Monday, December 29th. Bakari Sanyu, Director of 'The Sankofa Collective", joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Friday to talk about this year's celebration at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Community Center. The facility is located at 1000 S. Owens Street and will play host to the annual event. In addition to music and dancing, vendors will display the Harambee African Artworks gallery beginning at noon on Monday, with the program starting at 1 pm. The public is invited to attend, and admission is free.

Contact Bakari Sanyu for more information at (661) 319-7611

