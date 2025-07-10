Bakersfield wins lawsuit over long-awaited Veterans Affairs clinic project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield judge has ruled in favor of the city in a lawsuit challenging the construction of a Veterans Affairs clinic, marking a significant win for a project that has been in development for more than a decade.

Judge Gregory Pulskamp ruled in favor of the City of Bakersfield in the lawsuit filed in December 2023 by Bakersfield Veterans LLC and Friends of the Bakersfield Kit Fox.

The lawsuit challenged the site's construction over concerns about kit fox habitats and other claims.

In his ruling, Judge Pulskamp determined that the project does not require a conditional use permit, the air quality analysis complies with CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act), and the city did not violate the project-based voucher's right to due process and a fair hearing.

"This ruling is great news as the project can now go forward despite two separate suits at Federal District Court in Fresno," City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said.

The plaintiffs have 30 days to appeal the decision.

The Veterans Affairs clinic project has been an important development for our neighborhood's veteran community, who have been waiting for improved local healthcare facilities for more than 10 years.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

