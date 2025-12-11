Bakersfield woman gives birth days after learning she was pregnant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield family is celebrating the holidays with a new loved one after what doctors are calling a one in a million birth.

Suze Lopez gave birth to a full-term baby just days after discovering she was pregnant. The extraordinary case occurred when the baby developed outside the uterus, near the liver, hidden by a large ovarian tumor that required removal.

"It was the baby growing in her abdomen behind the mass that was pushing everything out. So, that's the reason she didn't know she was pregnant," said John Ozimek, Cedars-Sinai Director of Labor and Delivery.

Doctors at Cedars-Sinai, where the baby was born, say this type of birth occurs in only one in a million cases.

The mother, father, newborn and teenage sister are all home now and doing well. The family says they are grateful for their "miracle baby."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

