Bakersfield woman who threatened city council ordered to undergo second mental health exam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield woman who allegedly threatened city council members during a public meeting in 2024 has been ordered to undergo a second mental health examination as her criminal case continues.

Riddhi Patel was arrested on the evening of April 10, 2024, after telling council members, "We'll see you at your house, we'll murder you."

She had been criticizing new security measures, claiming they were retaliation against protesters demanding the council pass a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, before making that statement.

The prosecution's motion for the new exam was granted by the judge in the case. Once reports from doctors are received, a determination will be made on whether or not Patel qualifies for a mental health diversion.

Patel's attorney said that if someone enters and successfully completes a diversion program, the criminal case can eventually be dismissed.

Patel faces 21 felony counts. She was released on $500,000 bail days after her arrest.

The next hearing for the case is set for January 27, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

