Bakersfield workshop will help veterans with the home buying process

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re a veteran, homebuying doesn’t have to be a nightmare. There are people in Kern County looking after you.

Kern County Veteran Service is holding a workshop to educate veterans on the VA benefits they are entitled to that help make homebuying easier. Veterans say that after they retire from service, they are left unaware of — and at times can be resistant to — all the help and support they could receive.

Realtor experts and a veteran couple who just bought their first home will lead the workshop, which aims to educate veterans about the support they could receive in a convoluted home buying and financing process.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6pm the Kern County Veteran Service Department on Golden State Avenue.

Note: The flyer lists the date as Thursday October 21st. The 21st in on a Wednesday, which is the date of the workshop.

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