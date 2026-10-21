Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield workshop will help veterans with the home buying process

A workshop at the Kern County Veteran Service Department aims to help veterans understand all their benefits and break down the complex home buying process.
A workshop at the Kern County Veteran Service Department aims to help veterans understand all their benefits and break down the complex home buying process.
Bakersfield workshop will help veterans with the home buying process
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re a veteran, homebuying doesn’t have to be a nightmare. There are people in Kern County looking after you.

Kern County Veteran Service is holding a workshop to educate veterans on the VA benefits they are entitled to that help make homebuying easier. Veterans say that after they retire from service, they are left unaware of — and at times can be resistant to — all the help and support they could receive.

Realtor experts and a veteran couple who just bought their first home will lead the workshop, which aims to educate veterans about the support they could receive in a convoluted home buying and financing process.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6pm the Kern County Veteran Service Department on Golden State Avenue.

Note: The flyer lists the date as Thursday October 21st. The 21st in on a Wednesday, which is the date of the workshop.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

SHF-56752-IYGACB-Campaign-2023-Social-1200x628-V1.jpg

Give A Book Donation Page