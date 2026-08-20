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Bakersfield's F&M Fabrics may close after 40 years in business

The owners of F&M Fabrics announced they are looking for a potential buyer who could keep the store open under new ownership.
Screenshot 2026-08-19 at 6.08.01 PM.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2026-08-19 at 6.08.01 PM.png
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The owners of a longtime Bakersfield fabric store announced they may close after four decades in business.

F&M Fabrics owners say ongoing health challenges have made it increasingly difficult to continue running the business, prompting the difficult decision to close.

However, the owners are actively looking for a potential buyer who could keep F&M Fabrics open under new ownership.

The owners thanked customers for their support, loyalty and friendship over the past 40 years and say they will keep the community updated.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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