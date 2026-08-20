Bakersfield's F&M Fabrics may close after 40 years in business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The owners of a longtime Bakersfield fabric store announced they may close after four decades in business.

F&M Fabrics owners say ongoing health challenges have made it increasingly difficult to continue running the business, prompting the difficult decision to close.

However, the owners are actively looking for a potential buyer who could keep F&M Fabrics open under new ownership.

The owners thanked customers for their support, loyalty and friendship over the past 40 years and say they will keep the community updated.

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