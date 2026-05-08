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Bakersfield's population grows to more than 422,000, nearing Oakland's size

The California Department of Finance says Bakersfield has grown by nearly 20,000 residents since 2020.
Bakersfield's population is now 422,853, up nearly 20,000 since 2020, per California Dept. of Finance.
Bakersfield's population grows to more than 422,000
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's population has grown to 422,853, according to new numbers released by the California Department of Finance.

That is an increase of nearly 1,500 since last year and nearly 20,000 since 2020.

Bakersfield is now the ninth largest city by population in California, trailing Oakland by only 7,000 people.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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