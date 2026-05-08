Bakersfield's population grows to more than 422,000, nearing Oakland's size

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's population has grown to 422,853, according to new numbers released by the California Department of Finance.

That is an increase of nearly 1,500 since last year and nearly 20,000 since 2020.

Bakersfield is now the ninth largest city by population in California, trailing Oakland by only 7,000 people.

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