BCHS takes over Stockdale Christian School operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Christian High School takes over Stockdale Christian School operations

Bakersfield Christian High School is taking over the operations of Stockdale Christian School through a new agreement that creates expanded educational opportunities for local families.

The agreement with Bakersfield First Assembly creates a new governing body called Bakersfield Christian Schools.

BCHS President Matthew Guinn says the move will provide stability and strategic leadership for Christian education in Kern County.

"Families can expect the same experience at Stockdale Christian with added benefits from BCHS leadership," Guinn said.

The schools plan to explore curriculum alignment and student pathway programs in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

