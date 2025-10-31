Bicyclist dies after collision with Bakersfield Fire Department vehicle Friday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a Bakersfield Fire Department vehicle Friday morning near Union Avenue and 4th Street.

Fire department crews on scene immediately provided medical aid to the cyclist, who was transported to a local hospital, according to Bakersfield fire officials. The department has now confirmed the bicyclist died from their injuries.

The Bakersfield Police Department is leading the investigation into the collision. BPD informed 23ABC that video and witness statements reveal the bicyclist ran a red light and the incident is under review. Fire officials said they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

