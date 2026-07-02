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Bicyclist shot in central Bakersfield's Oleander neighborhood

A bicyclist was shot just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Forrest Street. The victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.
A bicyclist was shot in Bakersfield's Oleander neighborhood Tuesday evening, left in critical condition.
Bicyclist shot in Bakersfield's Oleander neighborhood
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bicyclist was shot Tuesday evening in central Bakersfield's Oleander neighborhood, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Forrest Street.

The victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-71-11.
Bakersfield shooting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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