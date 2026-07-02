Bicyclist shot in central Bakersfield's Oleander neighborhood

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A bicyclist was shot Tuesday evening in central Bakersfield's Oleander neighborhood, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Forrest Street.

The victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-71-11.

Bakersfield shooting.

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