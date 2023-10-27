BIZARRE IN BAKERSFIELD: Local collector showcases the famous, scary, and strange

George the Giant's Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonder is back in Bakersfield! This year, the gallery includes famous items you've seen on TV, and even more haunted objects.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner checks out what the museum has to offer and gets the backstory on how this all got started.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Halloween time is all about embracing the weird, spooky, and scary.

But for one local resident, he does a little bit more than embrace the weird- he collects it.

Let's go meet the man behind the mystery.

Or should I say the giant behind the mystery.

“My name is George the Giant, and you are at George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonder on District,” said George "The Giant" McArthur.

When you walk in, you'll be greeted with a wide collection of the odd and bizarre.

And a tall host who knows all about it.

“We have a giraffe bone and we have my favorite which I was given as a gift, a two headed calf, that was a two headed calf that was given to me by the owners of prime cut,” said McArthur.

George the Giant fell in love with the world of wonder at age 12, when he saw a sword swallower and fire eater perform.

And started building his collection.

“And when I purchase things and obtain things for my collection I have a three criteria. One- does it look cool? Two- do I like the story behind it? And three- would I pay a dollar to go see it? If the answer’s yes I get it,” said McArthur.

The Strange museum of Oddities and Wonder has exhibits of roadside attractions and nature’s mishaps.

Along with haunted objects and items you may have seen on TV.

“Banner right here was on American Horror Story season four freak show. For an extra fee you can see something strange and different, its a painting from John Wayne Gacy. One of my favorite pieces I got is the portrait of the human skull, which is made solely of human teeth,” said McArthur.

And he even has something from the original showman himself.

“An actual pitch card of P. T. Barnum with his actual signature over there,” said McArthur.

Your last chance to see George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonder is open this weekend Oct. 27 and 28. The are located at 5630 District Blvd in Southwest Bakersfield.

For more information, you can head to their Facebook Page.

