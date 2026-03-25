Black Angus hosts fundraiser for Bakersfield city students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is partnering with Black Angus Steakhouse today for a one-day fundraiser to support students.

Community members can dine in or order takeout at the Rosedale Highway location. Customers just need to mention the fundraiser when ordering to take part.

Up to 20% of the proceeds will go toward classroom grants and educational programs. Foundation leaders said every dollar raised will go directly back to local students and teachers.

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