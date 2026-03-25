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Black Angus hosts fundraiser for Bakersfield city students

Up to 20% of proceeds from dine-in or takeout orders at the Rosedale Highway Black Angus will support classroom grants and educational programs.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Black Angus hosts fundraiser for Bakersfield city students
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District Education Foundation is partnering with Black Angus Steakhouse today for a one-day fundraiser to support students.

Community members can dine in or order takeout at the Rosedale Highway location. Customers just need to mention the fundraiser when ordering to take part.

Up to 20% of the proceeds will go toward classroom grants and educational programs. Foundation leaders said every dollar raised will go directly back to local students and teachers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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