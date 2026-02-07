BLM proposing oil and gas leasing of federal lands in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to open about 400,000 acres of federal land in central California to oil and gas leasing, with Kern County among the most impacted areas.

A draft environmental review released January 12 would allow leasing on land managed by the BLM's Bakersfield office, including parts of western Kern County and a small area east of Porterville. The report specifically identifies Lost Hills, Buena Vista, and the Bakersfield area as locations most likely to see expanded hydraulic fracturing, putting Kern County at the center of the proposal.

"During the Biden administration, drilling on federal land and BLM property was not allowed. Under the current administration, that policy is now under environmental review, and we expect permits to be issued again for drilling on federal land across California," Tracy Leach from Kern Citizens for Energy said.

BLM says any impacts to air quality, groundwater, and wildlife would be minimal and manageable. But during a public comment hearing hosted by the BLM Bakersfield office, opponents pushed back, saying Kern County already bears a disproportionate share of oil and gas development.

"The Bakersfield region is already one of the most heavily impacted areas in the country. Expanding drilling here only adds to existing health and environmental risks," one environmental advocate said during public comments.

"This plan relies on data that's more than a decade old and doesn't account for cumulative impacts to air and water in the Central Valley," another public commenter said.

Environmental groups also point to a history of legal challenges, saying previous courts have ordered the agency to more fully analyze the impacts of fracking.

Supporters, however, say expanding production is critical for both Kern County's economy and California's energy supply.

"This allows Kern County to produce oil and gas for Californians, in California, by Californians — and reduce dependence on foreign oil," Leach said.

Kern County lawmakers also warn that declining local production could have broader consequences.

"With more fuel being imported from overseas, Kern County's role in energy production is more important than ever," California Assemblyman Stan Ellis said.

The proposal is tied to a Trump administration order calling for expanded energy development on federal lands, even as California's SB 1137 bans new drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and schools. The federal government says this law does not apply to federal land.

Public comments on the proposal will be accepted through March 13.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

