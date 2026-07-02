Blood drive at Three-Way Chevrolet tackles critical summer shortage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A critical blood shortage hits the community at one of the most dangerous times of year — the period known as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer."

23ABC is joining Three-Way Chevrolet for a life-saving blood drive on July 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Three-Way Chevrolet. One donation can save up to 3 lives.

Every donor will receive a $25 service certificate from Three-Way Chevrolet and a special Fourth of July themed t-shirt. Donors will also be entered to win gift cards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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