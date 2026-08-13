Blue Oak coffee shop announces it will close after 11 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Blue Oak coffee shop announced it will close after 11 years in business.

The business made the announcement on Instagram, thanking the community for spending time at the coffee shop and reflecting on how far it has come.

The shop did not announce a final day of operation.

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