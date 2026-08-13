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Blue Oak coffee shop announces it will close after 11 years

The local coffee shop announced the closure on Instagram, thanking the community for its support over the years.
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23ABC
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Blue Oak coffee shop announced it will close after 11 years in business.

The business made the announcement on Instagram, thanking the community for spending time at the coffee shop and reflecting on how far it has come.

The shop did not announce a final day of operation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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