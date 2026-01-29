Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body cam shows Bakersfield officer-involved shooting

Fabian Lopez hospitalized in critical condition after Officer Pedro Sarabia fired weapon during arrest attempt
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Body camera video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting off Latina Drive in northwest Bakersfield during the early morning hours on December 29.

Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop when the owner of a stopped vehicle ran away on foot.

The officer can be heard giving commands to the suspect, identified as Fabian Lopez, to show his hands. Lopez falls and then the officer attempts to arrest him.

Following that, Bakersfield Police Officer Pedro Sarabia fires his gun after BPD says Lopez pulled his weapon. Lopez was treated at the scene before being taken to Kern Medical in critical but stable condition.

BPD placed Officer Sarabia on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

Lopez will be charged accordingly after being released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

