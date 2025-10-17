'Boo at the Zoo' returns to CALM Zoo for 20th year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — CALM Zoo's 20th annual "Boo at the Zoo" returns for the 2025 fall season, promising fall-themed fun for the whole family. Zoo staff says Halloween costumes are encouraged!

The event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Oct 19. CALM says they have enrichment activities planned for the animals, as well as pumpkins available for purchase at their pumpkin patch. Attendees can also enjoy unlimited train rides around the zoo for $2.

CALM says admission for children ages 3-12 is $5, while adults pay $12. Entry is free for zoo members. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival, or online at calmzoo.org.

