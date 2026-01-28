Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Alan Booth guilty in separate DUI case

Separate trial still pending for Christmas parade crash case from 2023
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Alan Booth Guilty in Separate DUI Case; Christmas Parade Trial Pending
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alan Booth, the man accused of driving under the influence and causing a Christmas parade crash in 2023, has been found guilty on all charges in a separate misdemeanor DUI case from April 2024.

Booth was found guilty Tuesday of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more, driving with a suspended license and other related charges. The April 2024 incident occurred when he drove to a local car dealership while intoxicated.

This conviction is separate from the Christmas parade crash case. A trial for the Christmas parade incident is still expected to take place at a later date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/28/2026

Sunny

62° / 39°

1%

Thursday

01/29/2026

Sunny

62° / 40°

7%

Friday

01/30/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 43°

7%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Mostly Sunny

68° / 46°

4%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 46°

2%

Monday

02/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

61° / 44°

7%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

64° / 44°

6%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Sunny

68° / 45°

3%