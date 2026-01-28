Alan Booth guilty in separate DUI case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Alan Booth, the man accused of driving under the influence and causing a Christmas parade crash in 2023, has been found guilty on all charges in a separate misdemeanor DUI case from April 2024.

Booth was found guilty Tuesday of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or more, driving with a suspended license and other related charges. The April 2024 incident occurred when he drove to a local car dealership while intoxicated.

This conviction is separate from the Christmas parade crash case. A trial for the Christmas parade incident is still expected to take place at a later date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

