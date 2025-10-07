Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BPD Chief Greg Terry begins monthly debriefing with 23ABC

Topics: Staffing levels, response times, historic Union Cemetery vandals, and community policing
Chief Greg Terry will drop by 23 the first Tuesday of each month to discuss current trends, controversies, and community policing initiatives. Plus, I'm looking for your questions as well. Send to mike@kero.com
BPD Chief Greg Terry monthly sitdown with 23ABC
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC Conversation: BPD Chief Greg Terry will join us on the first Tuesday of each month to talk about topics and issues impacting the department and the public. We begin coming out of the Kern County Fair talking about staffing levels and response times, and the latest on vandalism at historic Union Cemetery involving potential hate crimes. In addition, we get an update on the investigation into a person who fired many shots into a home in Southwest Bakersfield. Plus, we touch on the department's community policing initiative and how it's working.
If you have a topic that you'd like us to ask Chief Terry on November 4th, send it to mike@kero.com

