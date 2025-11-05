BPD detective charged with child porn released to home confinement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield police detective charged with two felony counts of child pornography was ordered released from federal custody following a Tuesday afternoon hearing.

A judge ruled that Detective Marc Lugo does not pose a danger to the public by being released, despite government arguments that he was a flight risk who could easily re-offend by using the internet.

Lugo was ordered to home confinement and placed on numerous conditions as part of his release.

His wife, Heather Lugo, who is also a Bakersfield Police Department officer, will act as a third party monitor to ensure her husband does not violate any conditions of his release.

Lugo has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

