BPD detective pleads not guilty to federal child exploitation charges

Detective Marc Lugo allegedly contacted 15-year-old through social media, asked for explicit photos
BPD Detective Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Child Exploitation Charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Police Department detective pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving child pornography.

Detective Marc Lugo appeared in federal court where he entered his plea to the charges stemming from allegations he contacted a 15-year-old girl in South Carolina through social media.

According to court documents, Lugo allegedly asked the minor to send him sexually explicit material. A federal prosecutor said Lugo gave her instructions on how to pose for the photos.

Lugo was released from custody under a string of conditions and did not have to post bail.

He is currently on paid administrative leave from the Bakersfield Police Department, where he works as a detective in the Special Victims Unit.

His next court hearing is scheduled for January in federal court in Fresno.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

