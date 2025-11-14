BPD detective pleads not guilty to federal child exploitation charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Police Department detective pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving child pornography.

Detective Marc Lugo appeared in federal court where he entered his plea to the charges stemming from allegations he contacted a 15-year-old girl in South Carolina through social media.

According to court documents, Lugo allegedly asked the minor to send him sexually explicit material. A federal prosecutor said Lugo gave her instructions on how to pose for the photos.

Lugo was released from custody under a string of conditions and did not have to post bail.

He is currently on paid administrative leave from the Bakersfield Police Department, where he works as a detective in the Special Victims Unit.

His next court hearing is scheduled for January in federal court in Fresno.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

