BPD detective's release blocked after prosecutors file motion

Marc Lugo must remain in custody while federal court in Fresno reviews prosecution's motion
BPD detective's release blocked by federal prosecutors in child porn case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield police detective will have to remain in federal custody pending a review of his case after prosecutors moved to block his release.

Marc Lugo was arrested in May on two counts of child pornography.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Lugo be released on his own recognizance and he was set to be released Wednesday morning.

But a spokesperson for the Department of Justice tells me the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a motion seeking to revoke that order.

That means Lugo will have to remain in custody until the motion is reviewed by another federal court in Fresno.

