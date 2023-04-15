BPD DUI/Driver's License checkpoint results

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One driver was arrested for driving under the influence during DUI and driver's license checkpoint last night in central Bakersfield.

The checkpoint took place on Oak street near 18th Street, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m., where a total of 1,120 vehicles were screened by officers.

During the checkpoint, police also arrested one driver on outstanding felony warrant and one unregistered firearm was seized.

Four drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, while three other drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.

A total of eight vehicles were seized at the checkpoint, seven of which were impounded.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided to the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The public is encouraged to help keep roadways safe by calling 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.