BPD releases body cam footage of Jan 18th officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released video of the officer-involved shooting from January, 18th, 2024.

The video shows several different body cameras that were either at the scene or on the way to the scene when the shooting occurred.

The incident took place on 2:24 am on January 18th off Chester Ave and 13th Streets in Bakersfield. The intital call came in from a ShotSpotter activation. BPD says once they arrived to the scene, they found the suspect Esmeraldo Martinez Vivanco, who had other alias names, armed inside a vehicle.

Vivanco died at the scene. No other injures were reported per BPD. A rifle and shell casings were recovered in Vivanco's vehicle.

Per a released from the Bakersfield Police Department, Chief of Police Greg Terry said, “The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available. We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

The release also says: "The Bakersfield Police Department officers who discharged their firearms are identified as Officer Ward, Officer Maduena, Officer Garcia, Officer Flores, Officer Baker, Senior Officer Jordan, and Sergeant Cason. Officer Ward has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately one and a half years. Officer Maduena has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately two and a half years. Officer Garcia has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately one and a half years. Officer Flores has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately two years. Officer Baker has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately one year. Senior Officer Jordan has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately eleven years. Sergeant Cason has been employed as a police officer with the Bakersfield Police Department for approximately sixteen years."

