BPD targets unauthorized street vendors in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police targeted unauthorized street vendors in southeast Bakersfield this past weekend in a joint enforcement operation.

The operation focused on the area of Casa Loma Drive and South Martin Luther King Boulevard, following ongoing community concerns about congestion, traffic issues, trespassing, and trash left behind.

Officials say 25 vendors were operating within city limits and 2 were in county jurisdiction. Three vehicles were cited for parking violations and one trespassing warning was issued.

The Bakersfield Police Department says enforcement in the area is expected to continue in the coming weeks as they work to address public safety and protect private property rights.

