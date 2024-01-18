BREAKING RECORDS: Euthanasia and saving animals in Kern

Local animal services just completed their annual statistics report on how many animals have been surrendered, lost, adopted, and euthanized.

In this video, 23ABC's Ava Kershner breaks down the data and explains what broke records in 2023.

“What affects the save rate? The amount of animals coming to us," said Nick Cullen, Director of Kern County Animal Services.

Kern County Animal Services started 2023 with a save rate of 80%.

Compare that to the just 20% almost 20 years ago.

“Things have changed pretty radically," said Cullen.

And they continue to change, as the save rate faltered and euthanasia went up around May.

“Typically more animals come to us when the weather warms up around May. And so this year again about 30 to 35 percent more animals have come to us than any year prior since 2019,” said Cullen.

A trend Kern County Animal Services has been noticing is the age of that increase in animals.

“A big percentage of that 30 to 35 percent increase is puppies, so dogs under five months of age. That is a clear indicator that there is not enough spay and neuter happening in our community. That's what's driving the increase of animals,” said Cullen.

Now set to take effect in 2024, new rules about spay and neuter, as well as stricter laws on breeding are giving Bakersfield Animal Care Center’s Matthew Buck some hope.

“So we were hoping intakes drop these new laws that were passed. And then we're working really hard to reunite people with their dogs," said Buck.

As for the good numbers from 2023, both Kern County Animal Services and the Bakersfield Animal Care Center broke records for the numbers of animals saved.

“We've adopted 5 thousand animals out into the community. We've saved over 11 thousand animals. That's more than we've ever saved in any 12 month period ever before in the history of animal services," said Cullen.

“Our final total was 4 thousand 5 hundred and 96 dogs. Which is almost 600 more than we've ever save since any year that we've been here,” said Buck.

"How are you celebrating?" I ask.

“Pizza party or something and go out and feed all the dogs and get them a special treat as well,” said Buck.

