'Brushing' scam delivers unordered packages to your door

Better Business Bureau warns consumers about strange deliveries from unknown senders
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a 'brushing' scam that uses your address to help build up a product's review. A package arrives with your info, but nothing about the sender. And with 16 million packages delivered by Amazon in the U.S. each day, it might be hard to keep track.
  • A 3rd party seller sends items to your address, then writes a fake review to boost sales
  • Consumer expert says you should notify the retailer, like Amazon, on their website
  • Try to identify the seller
  • Check your account to see if there are any other orders
  • Change your password if your account has been compromised

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
A popular scam is known as 'brushing', an unordered package that shows up on your doorstep. It has your address but no information on the sender; however, you can bet that someone is benefiting from it. Ordering online is very popular. In 2023, Amazon shipped 5.9 billion packages in the U.S. alone, which comes out to more than 16.1 million deliveries a day. So, you'd think it might be hard to keep track of everything.
"People are getting deliveries they never ordered," said Joe Ducey, a consumer protection expert with the Better Business Bureau. Ducey tells me that people are being targeted for what's known as a 'brushing' scam. It's when something you never ordered ends up at your door. A 3rd party seller trying to brush up a product's review online.
"Towels, pet toys, usually small items," said Ducey, "they deliver to an unsuspecting address they found online. Then, they pretend they are the package receiver and write a 5-star product review to increase sales."
Ducey said there are several things you can do.
First, notify the retailer, Amazon has policies against this type of scam, then try to identify the sender. Check your account for recent orders and change your password in case your account has been compromised. If you don't figure out where it came from, Ducey said, the Federal Trade Commission said you have a legal right to keep it. "You can keep the deliveries they never ordered," said Ducey, "so, a victimless scam? Well, these fake positive reviews could lead buyers to buy bad products, and scammers have your address. What else do they know? If you get an unordered package, report it to the F.T.C. and file a complaint with the BBB scam tracker so others will know."
Brushing and fake reviews are against Amazon policies, so Joe advises you to contact Amazon customer service through their website and file a report.

