Buck's Last Birthday Bash? Local artists set to rock the Palace, at least, one more time

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It has been almost 20 years since the world lost Buck Owens, but his memory, his music, and his birthday are still alive and well all these years later. But for how long? Johnny Owens will be headlining the annual birthday bash at the Crystal Palace this weekend and says there will be about a dozen guest performers locally joining him on stage both Friday and Saturday nights.

But as you know, the iconic Crystal Palace is up for sale after nearly 30 years of special moments. Many people are wondering if this might be the last time they get to wish Buck a happy birthday in that venue.

More than 400 people are expected on both nights. Local artists like Monty Byrom, Jennifer Keel, Jim Ranger, and a host of other names are expected to perform, and there will be a couple of little surprises.

"It's not a big surprise, so I hope people don't take it that way, like, you know, they think Dwight's coming or somebody else, but, uh, when, when you don't know what's gonna happen, you know, and you don't know how long this thing could be open, you know, then it, it continues to, to sort of just hover over you and, and you're just anticipation and everything else," said Johnny Owens.

Well, it is open this weekend. There are only a few tickets left, from what we understand.

You can head to the Crystal Palace website to get in on this celebration.

Buck Owens would have turned 96 on Tuesday.

